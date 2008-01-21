Dynasty Warriors Remade as Dirty Movie

Three things that Dynasty Warriors the game has in common with Cosplay Musou: Fancy costumes, third person point-of-view and repetitive scenes. Well that, and players say both relieve stress. This adult film stars Aika Miyazaki, Ai Katsuki, Rika Nagasawa and newcomer Tomoka Nozawa. Yes, that was a pun, a very embarrassing pun.
Dynasty Warriors Dirty Movie [Not Safe For Work via Danny Choo]
