EA Certainly Not Ruling Out Rock Band For The Wii

rock_band_wii.jpgRock Band on Wii? It's a total "no brainer." Sure, you might need a couple of brains to design, code, test, license, manufacture and market the thing, but beyond that? It practically creates itself! But why hasn't it happened yet? The game has already appeared on the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 2, so why isn't EA betting on the little white horse? While Harmonix's own Alex Rigopolus has said the Wii has "enormous potential for music games" and rumors have pointed to EA itself interested in such a product, it has yet to materialize in physical or announcement form. GamePro got the update from EA themselves today, who decided to decline confirming that it exists and opted not to announce Rock Band Wii via the magazine.

Look, it's an inevitability. You can bet money on it, given that EA likes money and a Rock Band port is one of those things that will make money. This theory has worked pretty well for me so far, but I'll update the logic on this should the thing fail to pan out.

Rock Band Wii? EA says "no" (for now) [GamePro]

