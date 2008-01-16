EA Details Spore for the Mac

Earlier today Cnet broke the news that Electronic Arts' hotly anticipated sim, Spore, would be hitting the Mac and the PC at the same time.

Now EA has sent out a release backing that story up with a touch, just a touch more information. The Mac version of the game will be full featured and will run on TransGaming's Cider Portability Engine, which is what has been used for previous EA Mac games.

"I am excited that we'll be able to bring Spore directly to the Mac community. The intuitive Creature, Vehicle, and Building Creators in the game are so powerful that the possibilities are limitless. Players can create anything they can imagine and see them come to life in the game," said Lucy Bradshaw, Executive Producer of Spore.

Hit the jump for plenty of PR speak and not a single date.

EA REVEALS SPORE™ FOR THE MAC

From the Tiniest Amoeba to the Entire Galaxy Gamers Create, Customize and Share their Personal Creations

Redwood City, CA - January 15, 2008 - At the Macworld Expo today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: ERTS) announced that SPORE™ will be available for the Mac later this year. From Will Wright, creator of the mega-hit The Sims™ comes Spore, the only game that allows creative personalities to explore the depths of their own personal galaxy. A sneak peek of the game will be on display at the Macworld Expo in San Francisco, CA throughout this week. A PC version of the game will also be released later this year.

"We couldn't be happier to bring Spore to the Mac at the same time as the PC version. Spore is a highly creative game and I look forward to seeing what the players come up with to fill the universe they design," said Will Wright, Chief Designer of Spore.

Spore is your own personal universe in a box. In this universe you can create and evolve life, establish tribes, build civilisations and even sculpt entire worlds. In Spore you have a variety of creation tools at your disposal that allow you to customise nearly aspect of your universe: creatures, vehicles, buildings, and even spaceships. While Spore is a single player game, your creations and other players' creations are automatically shared between your galaxy and theirs, providing a limitless number of worlds to explore and play.

Spore is made up of five phases, each corresponding to a stage of evolution: cell, creature, tribe, civilization and space. Each phase presents different challenges and goals. You may choose to start with the cell phase and nurture one species from its humble aquatic origins to its evolution as a sentient species. Or you may decide to start building tribes or civilisations on multiple planets. What you do with your universe is up to you.

Both the PC and Macintosh versions of the game will feature the full experience of cell through to space with editors for designing creatures, buildings, and vehicles. Spore for the Mac will be made possible through TransGaming's Cider Portability Engine, with experience gained from the past EA Mac titles.