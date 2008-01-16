EA Responds to Death of College Hoops

Yesterday we broke the news that College Hoops 2K9 was canned after negotiations between The Collegiate Licensing Company and 2K Sports broke down. We also reported on a rumor that Electronic Arts may have had a hand in the break down.

Late last night David Tinson, director of EA Sports public relations, got back to us to sort of deny the rumor... sort of.

2k and CLC are in the best position to comment on College Hoops. EA is in the middle of a long-term license with the CLC and we expect to stay in the college basketball category.

Hmm, that doesn't really answer the question at all and 2K also declines to comment on Electronic Arts. The CLC still hasn't gotten back to us on this.