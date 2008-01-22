EA Reveals Cartoony, Free To Play Battlefield Heroes

Big news from the Digital Life, Digital Design Conference in Munich today, as EA reveals the latest game in their online warfare series - Battlefield Heroes. Abandoning the series'' knack for processor-heavy realistic graphics, this new title features a cartoony look akin to Valve's Team Fortress 2, perfect for fast-action and accessible to a much wider audience. On top of the change in graphical direction, the game also features an all-new price point for an EA PC title: free.

That's right. EA is taking a stab at the free to play pricing structure, delivering the game to anyone with the bandwidth to pull it down this summer at no charge whatsoever. Revenue comes in the way of in-game advertising as well as microtransactions, though the exact nature of said microtransactions hasn't quite been fleshed out yet. Hopefully you won't have to buy bullets.

"Online gaming garners a massive audience," said Gerhard Florin, EVP Publishing Americas-Europe at EA. "People want to play games in new ways, with easier access that is quick to the fun. With Battlefield Heroes, EA brings its first major franchise to North America and Europe with a new distribution model and pricing structure adapted to the evolving way that people play."

It's hard not to think cartoony online shooter without thinking Team Fortress 2 ripoff, but I think the change in direction is an excellent idea. A Battlefield game where I don't have to worry about the graphics taking away from the real hero of the battlefield - the gameplay - sounds absolutely blissful, and you can't beat the price.

Look for more details on the game in the March issue of Games for Windows magazine, which features a world exclusive cover story on the game.

BATTLEFIELD HEROES LEADS THE WAY FOR EA'S NEW 'PLAY 4 FREE' BUSINESS MODEL

Unique Cartoon Shooter Introduces a New Way to Play Battlefield

Chertsey, UK January 21, 2008 - At the Digital, Life, Design Conference (DLD) in Munich, Electronic Arts Inc., (NASDAQ: ERTS) today unveiled Battlefield Heroes™, an all-new Play 4 Free cartoon-style shooter that will bring classic Battlefield gameplay to an all new mass audience. Available for download at www.battlefield-heroes.com this summer, Battlefield Heroes is EA's first title that is offered completely for free, and features a built-in matchmaking system to ensure that players of equal skill are paired together for fair play. Developed by DICE in Stockholm, Battlefield Heroes is leading EA's new web-focused free to download, free to play business model which generates revenue through advertising and micro-transactions. With zero barriers to entry, now anyone can be a hero on the battlefield!

Battlefield Heroes is a brand new game from the team behind Battlefield 1942™ and Battlefield 2™. It's fun cartoon-style graphics and gameplay caters to players of all skill levels. It is easy to pick up and play but with robust character customisation and a deep online meta-game, gamers can spend hours building up their characters and conquering the world.

"We put a different twist on this Battlefield game going with the cartoon-style graphics and gameplay," added Ben Cousins, Senior Producer at EA DICE. "There's something here for all types of players — be it our core Battlefield fans or casual gamers. With the new online model, we will continually add new content to keep the game fresh and keep players engaged, while integrating player feedback in real time. As a game developer, it is such a cool new way to make games."

Battlefield Heroes will be released for the PC as a free download in summer 2008. This product is not yet rated by PEGI or ESRB. For more information on EA DICE, please visit www.dice.se or www.ea.com.

