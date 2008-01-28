EA vs Fox: Adam Sessler Weighs in



G4 host Adam Sessler gives his opinion on the whole Fox News/Mass Effect imbroglio in this clip from a recent episode of X-Play. He presents the facts with much more aplomb and fairness than Fox did, but in the end turns the tables to give the network and author Cooper Lawrence a taste of their own medicine. Although Lawrence has since apologised for her missteps, it's still fun to watch Sessler take her and the dubious Fox News to task.