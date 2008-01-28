G4 host Adam Sessler gives his opinion on the whole Fox News/Mass Effect imbroglio in this clip from a recent episode of X-Play. He presents the facts with much more aplomb and fairness than Fox did, but in the end turns the tables to give the network and author Cooper Lawrence a taste of their own medicine. Although Lawrence has since apologised for her missteps, it's still fun to watch Sessler take her and the dubious Fox News to task.
EA vs Fox: Adam Sessler Weighs in
New link (as YouTube has pulled it):
http://www.g4tv.com/xplay/features/19983/XPlay_Editorial_Fox_News_and_Mass_Effect.html