EA vs Fox: Lawrence Recants Mass Effect Judgement

Self help author Cooper Lawrence, along with Fox News came under heavy fire from gamers last week when they mindlessly branded Mass Effect as pornography. While Fox News hasn't come forth with an apology, Lawrence has admitted her mistakes in an interview with the New York Times yesterday after angry gaming fans trashed her book on Amazon.

...Ms. Lawrence said that since the controversy over her remarks erupted she had watched someone play the game for about two and a half hours. "I recognise that I misspoke," she said. "I really regret saying that, and now that I've seen the game and seen the sex scenes it's kind of a joke. "Before the show I had asked somebody about what they had heard, and they had said it's like pornography," she added. "But it's not like pornography. I've seen episodes of 'Lost' that are more sexually explicit."

While I don't think situations like this will ever change the way Fox News handles its sensationalist stories, perhaps it will send a message to the so called "experts" they bring on the show to do their research before going on air. As vehemently protective as gamers are of their genre, it will only end up coming back to bite these allegedly knowledgeable people in the ass. Hell hath no fury like a gamer scorned.

