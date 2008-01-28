From the depths of 1994 comes this bizarre Earthworm Jim commercial. It features a kindly grandma telling the story of Earthworm Jim to a surrounding group of Disney-esque cast of cartoon animals. But things quickly sour as grandma goes from kindly to creepy in a manner of a few seconds. Those with weak constitutions or an aversion to old ladies eating worms may want to skip this one.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink