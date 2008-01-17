Echocrome Hits Japanese PSN In March

Spencer over at Siliconera brings word that Echocrome, Sony's beautiful spacial puzzler, will be released on the Japanese PSN the same day it's released on Japanese PSPs. Which is March 19. Still no word on when anyone else can expect the game, but feel free to import the Japanese PSP version in March. It's not exactly text-heavy. Indeed it's almost text-free.

Echochrome arrives on the PlayStation Store in March [Siliconera]