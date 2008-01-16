EIEIO It's Off to Austin's SXSW They Go

Gamecock's send up of the "death" of E3 last year seems to be evolving, departing from its roots at the Electronic Entertainment Expo and moving to take place in the days leading up to Austin's South by Southwest.

This year's event, still labeled a showcase for independent developers, will take place on March 6 at Stubb's Bar-B-Q and will feature a day of gaming and a night of "Texas hospitality."

"South by Southwest is known as a mecca for indie film makers and musicians and there are a ton of game makers in Austin, so it seems like a natural fit," said founder Mike Wilson.

Gamecock decided to move their Expo For Interactive Entertainment, Independent and Original from Los Angeles' E3 to Austin because Wilson said they feel like SXSW is a better fit for their event.

Wilson said there will be eight games on hand, including titles from Wideload, Red Fly Studio, Spark Unlimited, Replay Studios, Firefly Studios and TimeGate, as well as a few surprises.

"While we have enjoyed providing an entertaining respite for the industry during the painful California-based trade shows of years past, it has always been our dream to show people how we really do it down in Texas," he said. "We want this E.I.E.I.O. to be part video game expo, part backyard carnival, part indie revival. And, as E.I.E.I.O. leads right into SXSW — the annual mecca for independent artists from all walks of life — we are heading-up the charge to get the best and most original games here."

So far, the publisher, a rebirth of 90s' publisher Gathering of Developers, has brought two games to market, Auran's poorly received Fury and Nintendo DS thriller Dementium, which arrived to above average but mixed reviews.

"IGN gave (Dementium: The Ward) shooter of the year for the DS, we were happy with it, it didn't review as well as it could of because of one flaw," Wilson said. "We want to work with (developer Renegade Kid) again), that game we're very proud of."

The company will hit its stride this year, Wilson said, with the release of a slew of games including Mushroom Men, Hail to the Chimp and Xbox Live game Pirates Versus Ninjas Dodgeball. Wilson said that the publisher may also be looking to the Playstation Network and WiiWare as potential future platforms.

"This is kind of a make it or break it year for us," he said.