Electronic Media Convergence: Yea or Nay?

I'm generally a fan of convergence, but it does sometimes rub me the wrong way when we start talking electronics or electronic media. Is it a good thing? A bad thing? Both? And what does electronic media convergence spell for games? Leigh Alexander makes the case for the positive points of the industries colliding this week, with enough links to keep you clicking for a while (lots of CES round up talk). So, what's the crux of the argument for why media convergence could be a really, really good thing?

We'll play a role in the way entertainment media is shaped, because the game industry is pleasantly surprised at the way the mainstream has begun to embrace it in new ways, and film, television and music have realised that we're one of the cool kids, too. Neither camp expected this, and neither camp is quite sure, beyond the abstracts, how to address their evolving audiences. So they'll be listening, and watching, letting us declare how we want to play, how to reach us, and taking close notes on what makes us tick. That can only be a good thing.

It's an interesting read touching on a number of current issues, and while only time will tell how all the convergence stuff pans out, it's interesting to contemplate potential collaboration and cross-pollination.

