Ellen Plays Guitar Hero III... Damn This Writers Strike!

If you thought the crush of primetime reruns being aired due to the ongoing Writers Guild of America's strike was bad, you're obviously not watching talk shows. They're still limping along, sans scribes. Sure, some late night programming finds a way to keep the bar high, but when Ellen Degeneres is forced to fill her show with a full run through of Heart's "Barracuda" on Guitar Hero III (and on easy, no less!) the impact of the strike can be fully felt. It's as boring (and awkward) as you'd expect. The one thing you might not expect is the sensation of raw sexuality oozing from a woman in relaxed fit jeans and a cashmere V-neck, as she wields her toy axe to the screeching delight of hundreds of women and maybe two unlucky boyfriends. By the way, there's no kicker.

