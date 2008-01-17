Empire Brings Myst DS Stateside

The game that captured the hearts and minds of millions of players around the world back in 1993 has returned yet again, as Empire Interactive announces Cyan World's classic point and click adventure game Myst for the Nintendo DS, coming to North America this March. Released late last year in Europe to a somewhat lukewarm receptions, Myst DS is a recreation of the original game that includes re-mastered video and a whole new age to explore in the Rime Age. The lower screen of the DS acts as the original game, with the top screen providing information as well as allowing you to view magnified images using the magnifying glass, one of several useful new tools included to aid in DS gameplay. Having played Myst countless times on countless systems I have nothing but fond memories for the title, but I can't see myself picking up another version, Rime Age or no. Still, if you've never experienced the game and have a bit of patience, Myst DS could be an excellent way to catch up with one of gaming's classic titles.

Empire Interactive Brings The Classic Graphic Adventure, Myst, The The Nintendo DS

Immersive Experience Will Draw Adventure-seekers of All Ages into a Surreal Dimension of Alternative Reality

AUSTIN, Texas - January 16, 2008 - Empire Interactive today announced that MYST, the popular adventure-based video game, will immerse North American fans in a new experience created specially for the Nintendo DS. Adventure-seekers will be captivated by the mesmerizing worlds and environments that have been enhanced and recreated with an original soundtrack, re-mastered video and an all-new age - the Rime Age - that was never included in the original MYST. Taking full advantage of the system's technology, the game uses the stylus as the key method of interaction and the dual screen as a vehicle to provide additional information for a greater challenge. MYST for the Nintendo DS is scheduled to ship in North America in March 2008.

The new interface for MYST enhances the gameplay in all-new ways. The upper screen of the system provides information and allows players to view magnified images, while the bottom screen is used to access mini-tools and navigate throughout the realistic worlds of MYST. Additionally, to aid in their expedition to uncover clues and solve the mysteries of MYST, players have a new arsenal of mini-tools at their disposal, including a magnifying glass, camera, notebook, and map. Now, players can closely inspect and interact with clues and items, take snapshots for future use, keep notes in a diary, and pinpoint key locations within the game.

"As one of the strongest video game franchises in history, with more than 12 million games sold, we felt it was only natural to partner with Hoplite Research and Cyan Worlds to bring MYST to an innovative system like the DS," said Karim Farghaly, vice president of sales, Empire Interactive. "The DS addition to the MYST game library allows players to take advantage of the new features created exclusively for the DS, while still maintaining the integrity of this classic game, creating a refreshed, on-the-go adventure experience for players of all ages."

"It was important for us to work with a partner that understood family adventure titles to support the North American launch of MYST for the Nintendo DS," said Manny Granillo, president, Hoplite Research, LLC.

Under obscure circumstances, a mysterious person known as the Stranger (the player) finds a bizarre book titled MYST. Upon opening the book, the Stranger discovers the first page is occupied by a single moving image - the Linking Panel - showing a glimpse of an island. By touching the Linking Panel, the player is transported to the island to explore the breathtaking environments.

MYST is an engaging experience that draws adventure-seekers into beautiful yet eerie worlds with unique settings in varied times and places. While venturing through the six worlds of MYST, players help individuals trapped in parallel dimensions - without ever actually encountering living beings - by solving a multitude of puzzles, mazes and problems. Close observation and precise logic will help players unlock the secrets of MYST. The non-linear gameplay of MYST is designed unlike any other adventure game, with no instructions, inventory, death or dialogue. MYST is about the experience encountered throughout the breathtaking worlds and environments.