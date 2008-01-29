The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Erotic Game Stamp Rally

2008012713.jpg Over the weekend, there was an erotic game company stamp rally. Yep! Folks were given a stamp sheet (above) and had to get stamps at 12 different Akihabara locations. Doing so warranted a free tote bag from ero game They Are My Noble Masters And I'm Their Servant as well as a calendar from 15 ero game companies that participated in the campaign. Those companies included: Cotton Soft, THE JOLLY ROGER, Chuable Soft, HighKuo Soft, GIGA, HOOK, FIZZ, LOVERSOUL, Minato Soft, SMEE and August. Sounds like good clean fun!
Ero Game Stamp Rally [Akiba Channel]

