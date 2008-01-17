ESA Hop On The Campaign Trail

It's election season in the US, which means across the country, promises are already being made, power-brokers assured and re-assured, palms applied with healthy doses of grease. And the ESA - your ESA - aren't missing out on the action. They've formed a political action committee, which should be up and running by March, with the aim of donating between $US 50,000 and $US 100,000 towards anyone running for a national office. The ESA's Michael D. Gallagher, who also plans to mobilise the Video Game Voters Network, is excited:

If I can walk into the office of a member of Congress and tell them we have 20,000 voters in their state who are already signed up to write letters and act based on game-related issues that concern them, that's powerful.

That kind of money won't buy much, especially when other entertainment industries donate millions, but it's the thought that counts!

