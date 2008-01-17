ESPN To Take Major League Gaming Seriously

We don't think you'll be seeing ShocKWav3 or OGRE2 appearing on SportsCenter any time soon, but it would appear that ESPN is taking Major League Gaming at least as seriously as lumberjack competitions, as the outlet has struck a deal with the pro gaming league for coverage. Sure, watching sports reporting on other people playing video games very well may not be your bag—or even a considerable alternative to actually playing games yourself—but it's a big deal for the MLG, we think.

ESPN will be on hand at all of this year's MLG Pro Circuit Competitions, with coverage appearing online at ESPN360.com at the very least. Thrilling, no? The prospect of hearing from your favorite wispy virtual athletes with extremely toned thumbs? Sign us up!

Additionally, we've signed a content agreement with the press release. Our contractual obligation is after the jump.

ESPN Enters Content Agreement With Major League Gaming

ESPN.com, the leading online sports destination, today announced it has entered a content agreement with Major League Gaming (MLG), the leading professional video game league.

ESPN will serve as a primary outlet for news about MLG, providing extensive digital coverage of MLG's 2008 Pro Circuit Competitions, including exclusive streamed matches, pro player interviews, and scores and stats. Additionally, MLG will host ESPN co-branded online video game tournaments.

ESPN will be on site at each of the 2008 MLG Pro Circuit Competitions, reporting news from its own coverage booth for various ESPN programs and platforms, including ESPN360.com, ESPN's signature broadband sports network.

Additionally, ESPN.com will launch a competitive video gaming section (http://sports.espn.go.com/videogames/mlg ) replete with all of the latest news, information and video as it relates to competitive gaming. The section will include background on MLG, interviews with marquee players, video from past competitions and the ESPN/MLG Top Ten, which includes regularly updated video highlighting top game play from MLG pros and players. ESPN.com will announce details of MLG's 2008 Pro Circuit season in the coming weeks.

"ESPN is committed to serving our fans, and we recognize the growing popularity of pro video gaming," said John Kosner, senior vice president and general manager, ESPN digital media. "Adding MLG content to our already comprehensive offering will help us continue to deliver the best news, information and entertainment to our growing gaming audience."

"Pro video gaming offers sports fans everything they love about sports—great teams, break-out personalities and stars, and exciting competition," said Matthew Bromberg, President and CEO of Major League Gaming. "MLG's digital properties now reach over four million fans a month, and millions more follow the League on TV, mobile devices, and X-Box Live. We're excited to build upon that audience with ESPN."

ESPN.com's video game section (ESPNVideogames.com) is the leading online destination for the latest sports gaming news, analysis, reviews, rankings, video, teasers, cheats, podcasts and the home of game simulations (including Madden, NCAA Football, NBA Live and NASCAR).

