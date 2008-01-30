EU Loophole Means Games Are Now Art (For Tax Purposes)

Ubisoft boss, the exquisitely-named Yves Guillemot, is a happy man. Speaking with Gamasutra about a soon-to-be-approved French tax ruling that, in theory, will give French gaming studios a 20% credit on their taxes (capped at €3 million), he's rapt that the French government has seen fit to decide games can have a cultural impact, and thus entitled to similar tax breaks afforded to things like motion pictures. Other European developers may be just as rapt: thanks to EU laws, now that France has given developers tax breaks on cultural grounds, other EU nation's developers can apply for the same deal.

Video Games: Officially Art, In Europe [Gamasutra][Image]