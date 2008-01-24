European Video Marketplace On Verge Of Expansion

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

xblvideo.jpg Still enjoying the handful of movies you've got on your fledgling Xbox Live Video Marketplace, Europe? Great. Wonderful. Well, you'll be chuffed to hear that a couple of Xbox reps (though admittedly both from the British Isles) are talking up new content for the service. First, Microsoft Ireland's Orla Sheridan reckons the amount of content on the Irish store is set to be increased from 30-odd movies to 400. Which sounds a little too wacky to our sensible ears. A Microsoft UK was a little more sensible, and trans-regional, telling Next-Gen that "new content would be made available across Europe in the very near future".
