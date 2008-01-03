The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Even Wal-Mart Makes Mistakes Sometimes

wideshot2thumbnail.jpgLook, with over 2,500 stores nationwide, a few mistakes are bound to happen. Sometimes people get trampled shopping for cheap DVD players, other times the XXL and the XXXL Hanes T-shirts get mixed up. We spend a few months in the hospital or lose some weight

But that doesn't mean we can't still laugh when they do. We just wonder which party would be more upset that SIXAXIS controllers are labeled in an Xbox 360 kiosk, Sony or Microsoft. Or Nintendo. Ooohhh! We bet you didn't see that little twist coming!

Walmart Markets Playstation 3 Controllers As XBOX 360 Controllers [via digitalbattle]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles