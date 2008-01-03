Even Wal-Mart Makes Mistakes Sometimes

Look, with over 2,500 stores nationwide, a few mistakes are bound to happen. Sometimes people get trampled shopping for cheap DVD players, other times the XXL and the XXXL Hanes T-shirts get mixed up. We spend a few months in the hospital or lose some weight

But that doesn't mean we can't still laugh when they do. We just wonder which party would be more upset that SIXAXIS controllers are labeled in an Xbox 360 kiosk, Sony or Microsoft. Or Nintendo. Ooohhh! We bet you didn't see that little twist coming!



Walmart Markets Playstation 3 Controllers As XBOX 360 Controllers [via digitalbattle]