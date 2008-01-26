Ex-Naughty Dogs Steel Penny For WiiWare

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

steelpennylog.jpgSteel Penny Games, an Austin-based indie developer founded by Naughty Dog veterans Jason Hughes and Andrew Gilmour, have announced to the world their acceptance into Nintendo's WiiWare developer program, and are hard at work in delivering an original IP title for release later this year. Game details are sketchy, other than the fact that it will "blends a challenging puzzle game with dramatic fantasy environments and appealing characters." I am guessing it might have something to do with Bruiser & Scratch in Case of the Puzzling Paw, a causal game already announced on Steel Penny's homepage, though the description lacks any mention of specific platform. The press release mentions creating a new IP to span a series of games, and the "in" portion of the game title seems to indicate multiple episodes. With the company aiming for a Summer 2008 release, I'm sure we'll find out what they've got up their sleeve soon enough.

Ex-Naughty Dogs Form Steel Penny Games, Become WiiWare Dev

AUSTIN, TX — Steel Penny Games, an independent Austin, TX-based game developer, announced their acceptance into the Nintendo WiiWare developer stable, and is busy at work on an original IP title set to release in mid-2008. Steel Penny Games states that the upcoming title blends a challenging puzzle game with dramatic fantasy environments and appealing characters for an exceptionally satisfying experience. Other details about the upcoming product are not available at this time.

The company, organized in early 2007 by former Naughty Dog veterans Jason Hughes and Andrew Gilmour, joins the ranks of studios initially focused on digital distribution. Steel Penny Games president Jason Hughes described their strategy as "the modern equivalent of the garage method for an independent to gain a foothold in the industry—a unique opportunity WiiWare presents that we appreciate." At Naughty Dog, Hughes was a senior graphics tools engineer, and Gilmour was a senior background artist.

The team at Steel Penny Games have spent the past year building a proprietary engine geared toward the Wii platform's capabilities, and creating a new intellectual property to span a series of games. Hughes elaborated, "I am impressed with the egalitarian approach Nintendo has taken toward WiiWare developers. It allows the risk burden to shift back onto the creative developers."

