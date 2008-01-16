Eyes On The Macworld 2008 Jobs Keynote

While the 2007 Macworld keynote speech by Steve Jobs didn't prove to be the gaming bonanza we had hoped, it did introduce the iPhone to the world, which over the past year, along with the iPod itself, has proven more than capable of handling the odd video game. We've seen Sonic the Hedgehog show up on iTunes, a PlayStation emulator for the iPod Touch and iPhone, and even brand new games for the iPod from Harmonix and Masaya Matsuura, creator of PaRappa. We'll be keeping an eye out on this year's speech, which starts at 9AM Pacific (12PM Eastern), just in case Steve decides to drop any juicy gaming tidbits.