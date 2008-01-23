The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Faith Fighter Will Test Your Skills, Religious Tolerance

faithfighter.jpg Faith Fighters, a flash-based 2D fighter by Molleindustria, is exactly what its name suggests. You pick a deity (choices include God, Muhammad, Ganesh & Jesus), you get an opponent, you fight to the death, Street Fighter-style. It's goal, according to Molleindustria, is to "push gamers to reflect on how [their]religions and sacred representations are often instrumentally used to fuel or justify conflicts between nations and people". OK! Muslim readers upset at the inclusion of a physical representation of the prophet Muhammad (ie a big no-no), there's a censored version of the game should you (or anyone else not already put off the game) still want to give it a try. I'd recommend it. The art style's got a very The Behometh (Castle Crashers) feel to it, and for a flash-based fighter it's pretty great.
Faith Fighter [Molleindustria, via Water Cooler Games]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles