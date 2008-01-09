Fallout 2 Gets Unofficial Fan Expansion

The diehard, almost fanatical fellows over at the post-apocalyptic fansite No Mutants Allowed have released an impressive and extensive mod for Interplay/Black Isle Studios' RPG classic, Fallout 2. NMA considers it an expansion of sorts, as it fleshes out a lot of incomplete areas in the game and even adds entirely new places, such as a residential area in The Den.

I didn't think it was possible for Fallout 2 to get any better. It's like improving on perfect, or near perfection. The only thing more awesome would be melding dinosaurs with Transformers.

Oh wait, that's a Dinobot, right?

Fallout 2 Restoration Project (Unofficial FO 2 Expansion) [No Mutants Allowed, via Blue's News]