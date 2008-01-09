Fallout 2 Gets Unofficial Fan Expansion

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The diehard, almost fanatical fellows over at the post-apocalyptic fansite No Mutants Allowed have released an impressive and extensive mod for Interplay/Black Isle Studios' RPG classic, Fallout 2. NMA considers it an expansion of sorts, as it fleshes out a lot of incomplete areas in the game and even adds entirely new places, such as a residential area in The Den.

I didn't think it was possible for Fallout 2 to get any better. It's like improving on perfect, or near perfection. The only thing more awesome would be melding dinosaurs with Transformers.

Oh wait, that's a Dinobot, right?

Comments

  • Perry Guest

    Yup. 11/10 for this.

    0
  • JKL Guest

    "Grimlock STRONGEST of Dinobots!"

    0
  • Daniel Purvis Guest

    Nice find dude. Haven't played it in a while but I'm certain Fallout 2 nearly cause me to fail my end of school exams...

    0
  • Moebius Guest

    LOL seems i always started playing before exams too. Unconsiously knowing it will spell disaster!!!

    0

