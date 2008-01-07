Family Circus Makes Wii "Joke", Still Not Funny

I can't possibly express my absolute detestation of Family Circus. No matter how many times they try to update their look or feature cute scrawled comics by "Jeffy" it still just makes the bile rise in the back of my throat. Well this week they've included a decidedly unfunny "joke" about the Wii. This just goes to prove is that not only has Nintendo saturated the family market, but that the end of days are ever darkening and growing nearer by the second. Happy Sunday!