Fancy Pants Adventure 2

fancypants2.jpgFancy Pants Adventures is one of my favorite flash games of all time, so ever since March of last year when Flynn posted about the demo level for World 2 of Fancy Pants, I've been eagerly awaiting the full release. Now Armor Games has the mostly complete version of World 2 online, featuring Mr. Fancy Pants in a life or death struggle with the vile...bunny thing. Mr. Pants must retrieve the mystical...ice cream cone before the rabbit uses it to fill his stomach with creamy goodness. Okay, so the plot is thin and the music - my favorite part of the first game - doesn't quite exist yet. You can't play music while you're playing flash games on your employer's time anyway.

Fancy Pants Adventure World 2 [Armor Games]

