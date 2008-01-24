Far Cry 2 A Triumph Of Zebra Rendering

Ladies and gentlemen, Ubisoft presents the most realistic looking zebra ever included in a video game. For years the industry has striven to bring photo realistic striped plains horses to your console and PC, always reaching but never grasping that elusive spark that could breath life into these majestic animals. The spark has now been found. Far Cry 2 of course swaps the jungle environs of the original game for sweeping grassland vistas, because cityscapes are overdone and Lost Planet already had the snow thing locked in. Be prepared to explore some of the most breathtaking scenery you've ever seen in a game, and maybe set fire to it. Hooray!