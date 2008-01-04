Far Cry 2 Coming to 360, PS3

Ubisoft today announced that Far Cry 2 will be coming to the Xbox 360 and Playstation 3 sometime in fiscal 08-09.
My main question is the same one I had back when they decided to port the original Far Cry to the console, how the hell is that going to work? The PC version of Far Cry 2 looks spectacular and the build I saw in Leipzig did some incredible things, things that may or may not be doable on a console.
Check the entire, short release, on the jump.
UBISOFT ANNOUNCES FAR CRY® 2 FOR XBOX 360® AND PLAYSTATION®3 SYSTEM
San Francisco - January 3, 2008 - Today, Ubisoft announced that Far Cry® 2 is being developed for the Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft and the PLAYSTATION®3 computer entertainment system. Far Cry 2 is a next-generation first-person shooter being created by Ubisoft's Montreal development studio.
More than just a visual and technological achievement, Far Cry 2 immerses players in an entirely new kind of gaming experience, featuring a custom-made video game engine built from the ground up. Players will discover a true open world gameplay set in one of the most beautiful environments in the world, Africa, brought to life by high-definition next-gen technology. Far Cry 2 is scheduled to ship fiscal 2008-2009.
Far Cry 2 is featured as the cover story in the March issue of PlayStation®:The Official Magazine, available on newsstands in North America on February 12, 2008.
