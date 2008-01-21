The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Far Cry 2 Won't Ruin Itself With Mutants

DIEMUTANT.jpgFar Cry was great! Lazy tropical sunshine, garish shirts, great gunplay...oh, wait. No, then they bring in monsters, and the game is totally ruined. The balance, the fun, the bad-80's-action-movie-vibe, all gone. So it's not great. Thankfully Ubisoft, who are handling the development of the game's sequel, are aware of this. And have promised not to do it again, with Far Cry 2 producer Lois-Pierre Pharand re-assuring us "Don't expect mutants as some surprise later on". Lois-Pierre, that is the best piece of Far Cry related news we've heard in years.
New Far Cry 2 details emerge [Edge, via CVG]

Comments

  • Thomas Guest

    The monster were great, dont dis this amazing game. It owns. The monsters add fear and make give the game and edge which nio story has. Just fighting men is boring and once you've killed one man u can kill them all. The trigens are a new and interstignchallenge.

    0
  • Ian Guest

    I agreed i like a sence of realisim. I hate when all of a sudden there are mutants it just ruins it. If thees going to be mutants it should start with mutants lol but each to their own :D

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles