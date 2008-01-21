Far Cry 2 Won't Ruin Itself With Mutants

Far Cry was great! Lazy tropical sunshine, garish shirts, great gunplay...oh, wait. No, then they bring in monsters, and the game is totally ruined. The balance, the fun, the bad-80's-action-movie-vibe, all gone. So it's not great. Thankfully Ubisoft, who are handling the development of the game's sequel, are aware of this. And have promised not to do it again, with Far Cry 2 producer Lois-Pierre Pharand re-assuring us "Don't expect mutants as some surprise later on". Lois-Pierre, that is the best piece of Far Cry related news we've heard in years.

New Far Cry 2 details emerge [Edge, via CVG]