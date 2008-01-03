Feb OXM Has 3 Exclusive Rock Band Tracks

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

freezepop.jpgA lot is made of the decline of print magazines. How, we hear you pondering over morning corn flakes and the funny pages, are they going to stay relevant in the face of free, immediate and online content? Easy. With stuff like this. The February 2008 issue of the Official Xbox Magazine will come bundled with three exclusive Rock Band tracks: Freezepop's "Sprøde", "Shake" by Count Zero and Bang Camaro's "Rock Rebellion". Great news for OXM subscribers, but for the rest of us? Would really help if they were bands we'd actually heard of.
Three Exclusive Rock Band Tracks - Only in OXM! [OXM]

