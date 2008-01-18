The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Final Enemy Territory: Quake Wars SDK Available Now

quake-wars-3.jpgGood news software enthusiasts! The final version of the Enemy Territory: Quake Wars software development kit is available on the Quake Wars community site. Along with the now complete SDK, players can download the MegaTexture Media Pack to create new in-game surfaces.

Even if you aren't the crazy, self-sacrificing DIY programmer type, any ETQW fan can appreciate that a full SDK means new, full maps and mods are on their way. Now if only those crazy, self-sacrificing DIY programmer types would get off their asses and do some coding...

Final ETQW Software Development Kit Released [etqw]

