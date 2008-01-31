The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Final Fantasy XIII 2008 Release Date Rumours "Erroneous"

ffxiii_rumor_smash.jpgOne of the best jokes we've heard at the Kotaku offices in a long time was the one in which Final Fantasy game director Motomu Toriyama had "promised" the thirteenth chapter of the series in 2008. Hilarious! Square Enix, on the other hand, wasn't exactly filled with laughter when mistranslations of a recent Famitsu article made their way online. It issued a statement today on chatter that this year would see the release of the ambitious PlayStation 3 RPG, writing that reports on Final Fantasy XIII's ship date were "erroneous and should be disregarded."

As far as a playable FFXIII demo? We're not holding our collective breath on that one either, as the team was hoping for something playable last summer according to reports from Dengeki.

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING FINAL FANTASY XIII RELEASE DATE [Square Enix]

Comments

  • SPELLBIND Guest

    dam thats not good news, i got a ps3 just for the fact FF13 was comeing out oh well can anyone tell me any decend rpgs out/come out soon on the ps3 ?.
    i have enchanted arms , darkness and folk lore at the momment which all are pritty dencent (especialy enchanted arms which im in the middle of right now)

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles