Final Fantasy XIII Will Have A Demo...Sometime In The Future

ffxiiiscreen.jpg At least it will according to Squeenix's Tetsuya Nomura, who has said that they want to release a demo so that players can get a handle on the game's new battle system. That neatly removes the "if" from your FF fanboy's list of demo fantasies, leaving only the "when", which wasn't even hinted at. Not even a little. Sorry. But it probably won't be anytime soon.
