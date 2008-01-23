Final Fantasy's Chocobo Goes Rubbery, Ducky

Foremost Final Fantasy fowl the Chocobo has been many things, but I'm frankly surprised it's taken Square Enix this for it to be a suitable rubber ducky replacement, as is the Uki Uki Chocobo. The feathered friend flotation device measures 2.95" x 3.54" x 3.54", according to importer National Console Support, and ships in mid-April. Uki Uki Chocobo follows the precious design style of the Chocobo's Mysterious Dungeon series for the low, low price of $US 13.50.

Five bucks that Phil Harrison's already put in for a gross. Friends and relatives should never again moan that I'm too hard shop for, for this is all one would need to make bath time fun again. That and bubbles.

