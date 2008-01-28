Finalists Too Good, Contest Tie

What. A. Contest. Talk about some incredible finalists for out Culdcept Saga sign contest. The voting was so close — too close, actually! We don't do this often (so don't ask in the future!), but it really is too close to call the winner. There are only a few votes that separate Finalist #1 and Finalist #5. Asking for a Kotaku Editor vote didn't help much either! So, tell you what Finalist #1 and Finalist #5, send me your address to kotakucontestATgmail.com, and we'll try to either A). Divvy up the prizes or B). Get more prizes from Bandai.
