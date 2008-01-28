Finalists Too Good, Contest Tie

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

signcontestwinners.jpg What. A. Contest. Talk about some incredible finalists for out Culdcept Saga sign contest. The voting was so close — too close, actually! We don't do this often (so don't ask in the future!), but it really is too close to call the winner. There are only a few votes that separate Finalist #1 and Finalist #5. Asking for a Kotaku Editor vote didn't help much either! So, tell you what Finalist #1 and Finalist #5, send me your address to kotakucontestATgmail.com, and we'll try to either A). Divvy up the prizes or B). Get more prizes from Bandai.

Nice work and congrats!

