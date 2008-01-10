If you've found your gaming life with a void that a Halo 3-themed special edition Xbox 360, a Halo 3-themed wireless headset and Halo 3-themed wireless controllers by Todd McFarlane can't fill, perhaps this Halo 3-themed X Rocker gaming chair from Ace Bayou will make you whole again. It's on display at CES and will hopefully already be in stores by the time you read this (fingers crossed!). It's fortunately hooked up to an Xbox 360 that's playing Halo 3, so you'll know how well it performs under fire. We haven't gone ass-on with the new Pro Series line yet, but expect a gaming chair blowout later this week. Yes, a blowout.
Finally, A Halo 3 Gaming Chair
Seriously?
I already have all that Halo 3 themed crap xP
My living room is going to look AWESOME.