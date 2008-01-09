Finally, A PS3 Guitar That'll Work On Both Rock Band And Guitar Hero

Bless you, Nyko. Rather than wait for Harmonix and Activision to sort out the whole Rock Band/Guitar Hero/PS3 guitar incompatability fiasco, they've gone ahead and released their own guitar, one that avoids the whole mess and gives PS3 owners a single peripheral that'll work on both games. Dubbed the Front Man, it'll come bundled with a dongle that lets you select which game you're playing, and the guitar will respond with the requisite compatibility. It's due in March, so Nyko had best hope Activision and Harmonix don't settle their differences by then.

CES 2008: Nyko Solves Rock Band's PS3 Woes [1UP]