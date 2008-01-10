First Blue Dragon DS Screens

Well, they're scans, but you can still get the gist. Fresh from the latest issue of Famitsu, you can see the action's going to be isometric. You can also see some new characters have been added to the party lineup, including a friendly poo snake. Because the only thing this franchises' annoying cast really needed was an accomplice shaped like a pile of shit. If you're interested in more shots (none gameplay), a larger-sized scan is after the jump.

Blue Dragon Plus [Famitsu, via Jeux-France]