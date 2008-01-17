The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

First Devil May Cry 4 Review

DMC4PS3.jpg Sure, reviews don't really matter, do they? Some of you are going to pick up Devil May Cry 4 no matter what. The game's first review hits PSM3 magazine today. From the review:

Most games these days tend to hold your hand all the way through," says PSM3, adding "Devil May Cry is not like that. It'll throw a million demons at you because it wants to, put in half a dozen arbitrary fights in a 30-foot stretch of map, force you to survive for ages on a tiny sliver of health... and then give you a D at the end of the level because you weren't doing enough combos... Weirdest of all, the difficulty curve seems to peak in the middle of the game... There are bits in DMC4 that you'll absolutely love, and bits that you'll hate.

Sounds fun. Game drops January 31st in Japan, February elsewhere.
First DMC4 Review [CVG]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles