First Dragonball "Fight Scene" Image

45321-1.jpeg The first Dragonball set images showed a shoulder bag and a muscle car. Not promising! Neither is this fight scene image. Perhaps it's just missing movie magic. You know, editing, camera work and suspension of disbelief. Boy that last one is going to be hard.
Lights Camera Action [El Siglo de Torreon Thanks, Ernesto!]

  • mike Guest

    i cant wait till this movie, it looks as though they are doing the anime justice, WOAH im bursting with energy atm!!!!! justin chatwin will make a great goku and he can also grow into the roll, i hope they make the right choice for vegeta in the sequel, an they should make it in new zealand with weta studios and cast me as a saiberman!!!!!!!!

    0

