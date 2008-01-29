First Look At Tiberium On GT TV

First person shooters may be a dime a dozen, but Tiberium, the subject of recent Game Informer and GT TV exclusives has something we're nerding out over—a transforming gun. It doesn't magically transition into a twenty foot-tall robot a la Decepticon leader Megatron, but it does make for some geeky chills amongst an otherwise "me too" shooter set in the Command & Conquer universe. Maybe we're just jaded, as the air drops and squad tactics actually sound super neat-o, and it may just be the rather dreary look and feel that's a bit of a turn off.

For anyone who missed the debut episode of the Geoff Keigheley hosted television show, it can be viewed in its streamed high-definition glory at GameTrailers.

GT TV: Tiberium in HD [GameTrailers]