First Look At Tiberium On GT TV

tiberium_gttv.jpgFirst person shooters may be a dime a dozen, but Tiberium, the subject of recent Game Informer and GT TV exclusives has something we're nerding out over—a transforming gun. It doesn't magically transition into a twenty foot-tall robot a la Decepticon leader Megatron, but it does make for some geeky chills amongst an otherwise "me too" shooter set in the Command & Conquer universe. Maybe we're just jaded, as the air drops and squad tactics actually sound super neat-o, and it may just be the rather dreary look and feel that's a bit of a turn off.

For anyone who missed the debut episode of the Geoff Keigheley hosted television show, it can be viewed in its streamed high-definition glory at GameTrailers.

GT TV: Tiberium in HD [GameTrailers]

Comments

  • Weresmurf @Weresmurf

    I remember the transforming gun... when it first appeared in Disruptor :)

    0

