First PSP Skype Pics, Pricing

Famitsu is reporting that the PSP's Skype service will sell for $US 25 to $US 40 and include, it appears, the same microphone that was packed in with PSP language software Talkman.
The site also has up these first Skype screens.
PSP Skype, USB Microphone Priced And Shown In First Pictures [Jgadgets, via Destructiod]
