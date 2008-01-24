First Shots Of Disney DS?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

screenshot_190902.jpgNot so long ago, we heard rumblings about a Disney Magic Kingdom program for the Nintendo DS. Now CVG may have scored the first pictures/intel. Featuring a map, character locations, line times, trivia and even directions to the nearest ATM, Disney DS (our name) is sounding like an excellent way to make your next visit to Disney more enjoyable. The only detail that comes to question is how the program tracks a user's location—is it actually GPS technology proper, or something specific to the Magic Kingdom, triangulating location through other means? We're anxious to find out.

Disney DS looks promising, but programs like this would be killer apps were the DS just a tad more pocketable. But what do you think? Hot or not?

Disney DS GPS details emerge [cvg]

