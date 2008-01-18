First Shots Of NECA's Gears Of War Figures

Announced all the way back in July 2007, these have been a while coming, but NECA have finally gotten around to releasing some pics (and more info) of their well-overdue Gears of War figure lineup. The first series of figures, due in Spring, will feature three characters: Marcus, Cole and a Locust Drone. No word on a price yet, but looking at the level of detail on these things, we're sure fans will pay an arm, a leg and no more than, oh, $US 29.95. Click on the above shot for a bigger version, with another shot and the press release a click away for any and all interested parties.

NECA Announces Action Figures From Epic Games' "Gears of War" Video Game

Hillside, New Jersey, January 17, 2008 - NECA announces the release of Gears of War Action Figures, due in stores late spring of 2008. The first wave in an ongoing line of action figures, the first assortment includes main character Marcus Fenix, Augustus Cole, and the villainous Locust Drone. Featuring an unprecedented amount of detail, extensive articulation, and game-accurate accessories, the Gears of War Action Figures will appeal to the most dedicated Gears of War players, as well as action figure collectors in general.

Since its Fall 2006 debut, Gears of War has broken sales records on the Microsoft Xbox 360™, selling more than 4 million copies worldwide, and has received numerous awards including GameSpot's "Game of the Year" and the Interactive Achievement Awards' "Overall Game of the Year." The game thrusts players into humankind's epic battle for survival against the Locust Horde, a nightmarish race of creatures that surface from the bowels of the planet. The story unfolds as a ragtag group of soldiers use every last ounce of strength to survive the onslaught from the forces of evil, which begins on the historic Emergence Day.