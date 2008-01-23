The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Five Of The Better Gaming Inspired Music Videos (Plus One More)

By way of GameSetWatch comes GameLab's mini-collection of video game inspired music videos, a rather solid grouping of retro and modern day nods to the genre. One that's missing, included above is DJ Shadow's "This Time", which is not only a finger-snapper, but a fine pixelated ode that's also fan created. Some respectable choices, including Cadence Weapon's video that's heavy with Punch-Out!! references. Other suggestions are, of course, welcome in the comments.

Top 5 Game-Inspired Music Videos [GameLab via GameSetWatch]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles