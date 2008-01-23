Five Of The Better Gaming Inspired Music Videos (Plus One More)

By way of GameSetWatch comes GameLab's mini-collection of video game inspired music videos, a rather solid grouping of retro and modern day nods to the genre. One that's missing, included above is DJ Shadow's "This Time", which is not only a finger-snapper, but a fine pixelated ode that's also fan created. Some respectable choices, including Cadence Weapon's video that's heavy with Punch-Out!! references. Other suggestions are, of course, welcome in the comments.

