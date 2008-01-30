The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Fix People's Bad, Bad Teeth

haisya0116gamen01.jpg Geez, we're not sure whether to be excited or cringe in pain. Complete with the high pitched drill shrill, developer Tamsoft is bringing the pain with SIMPLE DS Series Vol. 34 THE Dentist. Players fill cavities, perform root canals and pull teeth while trying not to cause too much discomfort. Fun! There's also the typical medicine sim stuff like managing a clinic and trying to make it grow. Actually might pick this one up.
Be A Dentist [Famitsu]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles