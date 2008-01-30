Fix People's Bad, Bad Teeth

Geez, we're not sure whether to be excited or cringe in pain. Complete with the high pitched drill shrill, developer Tamsoft is bringing the pain with SIMPLE DS Series Vol. 34 THE Dentist. Players fill cavities, perform root canals and pull teeth while trying not to cause too much discomfort. Fun! There's also the typical medicine sim stuff like managing a clinic and trying to make it grow. Actually might pick this one up.

