If I thought I could get away with simply posting this video and the word "drool" underneath it, then you wouldn't be reading this sentence right now. LucasArts showcases the triple-play of Havok physics, Pixelux's Digital Molecular Matter, and NaturalMotion's Euphoria, showing how the three technologies are combining to make Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for the PS3 and Xbox 360 the ultimate Jedi game. I'm planning on spending my entire time with the game just running around breaking things and going, "Ooooooo, lookatthat!" Sure it's a massive, irrational intrusion into Star Wars canon, but when you compare it to Soulcalibur IV suddenly it doesn't seem so bad.
Force Unleashed Tech Continues To Astound
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink