Force Unleashed Tech Continues To Astound

If I thought I could get away with simply posting this video and the word "drool" underneath it, then you wouldn't be reading this sentence right now. LucasArts showcases the triple-play of Havok physics, Pixelux's Digital Molecular Matter, and NaturalMotion's Euphoria, showing how the three technologies are combining to make Star Wars: The Force Unleashed for the PS3 and Xbox 360 the ultimate Jedi game. I'm planning on spending my entire time with the game just running around breaking things and going, "Ooooooo, lookatthat!" Sure it's a massive, irrational intrusion into Star Wars canon, but when you compare it to Soulcalibur IV suddenly it doesn't seem so bad.