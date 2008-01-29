The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

360la2.jpg While neighboring Japan farts in the Xbox 360's general direction, Korea is a bit more welcoming. 360 Live Attack is a Xbox 360-centric progam on Korean TV network MBC Game, which typically shows things like reruns of Korean Starcraft matches. The show has a news portion that shows clips from new 360 games. There's apparently also a segment where the show's host logs on to Live and talks to fellow players with the Xbox Vision webcom chat. Any sort of Xbox 360 success in Korea shouldn't be a surprise: The 360 does have a lot in comment with PC gaming. What's more, Xbox 360 kiosks always use SAMSUNG monitors. So, there ya go!
