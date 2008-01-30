Forget Waldo, Find the Game Characters

Okay! Quiz time. This picture features loads of character — mostly anime characters. But! There are some who are either game characters or who have appeared in games. And those ones are...? Impress us in the comments section.
Bigger Version Here [Byonabiv via Danny Choo]
Okay! Quiz time. This picture features loads of character — mostly anime characters. But! There are some who are either game characters or who have appeared in games. And those ones are...? Impress us in the comments section.
i see miss sakaki ,chio-chan ,and either osaka or yomi from azumanga diaoh, and....... pikachu (if thats how u spell it)then i see some characters from manabi straight.... but i dont know