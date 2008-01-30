FOX News Mass Effect Spoof Parodies A Parody

Can parody be parodied? That's the question we ask ourselves after watching this spoof of Geoff Keighley's appearance on FOX News. While the skit itself is alright, it was the reporter's opening monologue that made the clip post-worthy. So without giving anything away, we'll just say that, damn, we really wish we'd played the publicised version of Mass Effect. Because it sounds really freakin' hot.

Max Effect [loadingreadyrun via Maxconsole]