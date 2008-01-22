Fracture Hero's New Look

LucasArts' terrain rearranging shooter Fracture's main protagonist, Jet Brody, has obviously had a visit from the Extreme Makeover team. Gone is the short bushel of hair atop his head that brought back fond memories of House Party movies past, replaced with a more conservative closely-shaved number. He's also lost his attention-magnet yellow and white ensemble for an equally battlefield impractical red number, which makes him look like he's ready for a round of Unreal Tournament III once all this silly civil war business is sorted out. Definitely a marked improvement!